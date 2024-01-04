Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.62. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

