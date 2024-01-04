Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MMM opened at $107.79 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

