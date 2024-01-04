Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

