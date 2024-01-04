Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $117.90. 96,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,009. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

