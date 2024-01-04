PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

