Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 9,405 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,709. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

