Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,280. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $480 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.