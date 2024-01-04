Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 8,209 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.63. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,108. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

