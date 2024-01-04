Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $397.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,497,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,718,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.