Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.87. The stock had a trading volume of 823,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.30 and its 200 day moving average is $409.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

