Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,963,000 after purchasing an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after purchasing an additional 444,018 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.70. 154,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $56.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

