Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 39,824 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,824 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 101,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

