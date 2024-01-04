Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.43

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 32426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.15) to GBX 1,210 ($15.41) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

