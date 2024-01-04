Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.71. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 4,766,928 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

