PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

