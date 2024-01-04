PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.