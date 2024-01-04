PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 86.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

