PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

TMO opened at $528.82 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

