PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

