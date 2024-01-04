PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

