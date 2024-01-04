PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

