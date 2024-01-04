PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 368,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.7 %

TOL opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

