PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $300.69 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $303.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

