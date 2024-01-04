Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.