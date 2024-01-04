PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PZC opened at $7.45 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

