PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 157.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

