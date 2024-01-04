PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
