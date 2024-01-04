PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

