PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 426,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

