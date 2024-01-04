PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

