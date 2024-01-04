PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFL opened at $8.48 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

In other PIMCO Income Strategy Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze purchased 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $100,241.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,241.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

