PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PML opened at $8.40 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 62,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 859.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

