PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

