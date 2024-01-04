Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

PNE opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$502.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pine Cliff Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Pine Cliff Energy

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.