Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.71.

NYSE:PXD opened at $232.37 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day moving average is $228.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

