Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PXD opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.