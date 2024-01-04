Piper Sandler Downgrades Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Neutral

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. B. Riley lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.87. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

