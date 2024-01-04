Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.74. 15,310,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 32,651,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

