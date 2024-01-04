PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) PT Raised to $51.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCH. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH remained flat at $49.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,195. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,551,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

