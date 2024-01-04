Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 30,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 76,170 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Several brokerages have commented on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Premier Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1,681.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 40.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after buying an additional 340,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after buying an additional 268,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 244,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

