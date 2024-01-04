Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.17

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 1145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Premier Oil Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.77.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Oil
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.