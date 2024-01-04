Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $166.28

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.28 and last traded at $165.89, with a volume of 69937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.