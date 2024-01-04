Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.58. 503,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.56. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

