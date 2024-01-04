ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.31. 525,061 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

