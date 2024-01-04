ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.82

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 12232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

