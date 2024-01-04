Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 1,161 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,212 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

