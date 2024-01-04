Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 344 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TIP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $107.08. 496,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,645. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.