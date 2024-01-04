Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $222.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.