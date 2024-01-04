Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 12.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $30,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 62,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,058. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

