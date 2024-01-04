Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

