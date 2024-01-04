Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $890,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.43. 1,182,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.46 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

